Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Synaptics worth $81,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

