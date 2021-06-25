Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0513

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $15,463.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.