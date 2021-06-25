SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $881.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SIVB traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,858. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.88.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.