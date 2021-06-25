Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 296,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $884.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

