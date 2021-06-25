sUSD Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $147.45 million and $45.85 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00587725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038248 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 145,444,391 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.