SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. SuRo Capital accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.35% of SuRo Capital worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,233 shares of company stock worth $7,010,373. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SSSS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $335.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 216.61%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

