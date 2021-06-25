Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.10

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

