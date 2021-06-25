Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $20,776,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $13.01 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

