Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $20,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

