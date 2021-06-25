Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,913.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock worth $12,580,116 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.84 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

