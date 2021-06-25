Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 338,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 379,260,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
