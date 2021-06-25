Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $10,020,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

