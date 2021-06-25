Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.