Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 636,019 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 5.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $278,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,080. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

