Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $164.25 or 0.00496235 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $1.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

