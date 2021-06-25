StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,551. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.