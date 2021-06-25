StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,551. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
