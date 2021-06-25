Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 156,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 108,579 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of SPCE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,494. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

