Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.53.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

