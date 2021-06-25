Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $208.79 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.