stETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,112.96 or 0.99854244 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.