stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,998.61 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $169,847.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,998.61 or 0.05755202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00163776 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,092.74 or 1.01052886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 537,876 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.