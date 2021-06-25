Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 12,889,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sunrun by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

