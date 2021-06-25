Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

MRNA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,943,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Moderna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

