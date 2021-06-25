Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.
MRNA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,943,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Moderna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
