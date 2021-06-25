Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.45. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
