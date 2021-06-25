St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.16. St. Modwen Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

