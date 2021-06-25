St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

SMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 556.07 ($7.27) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

