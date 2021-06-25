SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 12.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s share price was down 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 103,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 49,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

