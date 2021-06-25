Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

