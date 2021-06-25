Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

SPR opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

