Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Sells $50,880.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

