South Dakota Investment Council Sells 25,029 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

