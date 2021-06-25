South Dakota Investment Council Sells 22,247 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

