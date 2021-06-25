South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 611 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 21,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.