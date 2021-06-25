South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

