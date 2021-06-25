South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

