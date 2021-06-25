South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,360 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock remained flat at $$291.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.