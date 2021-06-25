Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to post sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270,000.00 to $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNGX stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,182. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

