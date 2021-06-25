Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.