Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 154,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,798. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.