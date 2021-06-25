Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 12,272 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $251.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.49. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

