SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

