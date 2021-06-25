Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.