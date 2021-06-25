Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was down 2.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 10,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,369,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Specifically, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

