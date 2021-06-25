Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $276,500.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

