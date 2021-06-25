Smith Moore & CO. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,308. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.