Smith Moore & CO. Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. 65,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,519. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

