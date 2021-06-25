Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.42. 37,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.01. The firm has a market cap of $371.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

