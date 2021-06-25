Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

