Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,504,000 after buying an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 929,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

