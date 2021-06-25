Smaugs NFT (SMG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $280,013.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $280,013.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

